Hatters fans back Luton Town to win their battle to stay in the Premier League

​Luton fans have backed their side to come out on top in the battle to stay in the Premier League this season.

The Hatters start their final five matches of the campaign this weekend at home to a Brentford side who appear just about safe themselves now having beaten Sheffield United 2-0 on Saturday. A win for Luton will put Town above the dotted line once more with fellow relegation rivals Everton not hosting Nottingham Forest until Sunday afternoon.

Boss Rob Edwards hasn’t wavered from his unerring belief that his side will be in the highest tier of English football once more next term and despite going down 5-1 to champions Manchester City on Saturday, a poll on the Luton News Twitter page asking whether Town can stay up, saw over 1,100 vote, with 67 percent believing Rob Edwards’ side will do it.

Giving their reasons why, @rogerholdstock said: “Our 1st season back in the Championship I looked at our last 6 games and knew we'd stay up. Did the same this season. We are capable of taking points from every game now on. Pre-season is over, season proper starts Saturday.” @dannybd85: “I just feel like we’ve grown into it, we know what we need to do and against all odds this is what Luton do.”

@Paragoric: “We now have players with experience who were not as experienced leading up to this injury crisis. If players return this week we should be able to back them up easier and get some key players back in key positions...it’s going to be a tough one but COYH.” @Koukkoullis1: “Well I put us to beat the best team in Europe away, because you just have to be positive and never give up (Not naive, just can’t say lose) Just like our amazing team So that attitude will keep us up.

@Richbow79: “Because this team doesn't quit. We are a punch-drunk boxer still swinging. Land 3 more blows and….” @outofbounds58: “Yes, if we get Eli, ASL and Gabe back.” @Hatter_JH: “Because the greatest football team in the land continue to write the greatest stories!” @PRuddzBurner: “5 winnable games with key players returning gives everyone that optimism.” @Patofminch: “If I thought polls might influence results I'd scream yes - but to quote a journalist on TV ‘we just don't know’. If we win 3 of these games we stay up. For that we need Sambi back alongside Ross and Mengi not to get injured either.”

@diver993: “They're staying up because they never give up and they don't cheat the system, like so many others.” @DarrenToogood1: “I'm saying yes and that's down to Nottingham Forest’s poor away form since being in the Premier League. I think both Everton and Sheff Utd will not lose to them and I can't see see them winning any home games and I think we pick up minimum 7 from out remaining games. @Loretta373539: “Belief, strength, determination, unity! Barkley!!”

Luton fans are optimistic they will be watching Premier League football once more next season - pic: Liam Smith

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Because we will have some big names back on Saturday and I have the belief that we will be in the PL next season. COYH.” @HappyLuton1982: “The lads just keep showing that fighting spirit every game. Even when we went 3-0 down against Man City we still showed the fight. This will get us to the finishing line.” @kratkins13:·”Because we are the mighty hatters!” @CraigNicoll9: “Better than Forest. @Lisamfb: “Yes. Because we deserve to. We work really hard.” @shepltfc: “Of course we are. Anyone waving the white flag already needs to stay away for the next 5 games. We need to all be in this together and believe it can be done. #COYH.”

Not everyone was quite as confident though, @hatter60 saying: “Sadly not I’m afraid. Certainly won’t be for lack of effort. I think we will just fall a little short and we will look back at games like losing to Sheffield United at Home and losing away at Bournemouth after being 3-0 up as being key moments. @HungryHatter: “We fully deserve to stay up given the way we've played this season and how quickly we adapted to this league, but I have an awful feeling our injury situation will do for us. That said, I thought we were doomed in 2020 and look what happened there.”

@FotCarrs: “I'd love us to stay up obviously and I really believe that without the ridiculous injury situation we would have done it. I think it's too late now. We are relying on others messing up which is unlikely to happen. @justinhill08: “Just too many players out.” @JordanTompkinss: “Don’t think so but it’s doable if we get a few back and can keep Barkley and Mengi fit for the final 5. We’ve done a lot better than I thought we would though.”

