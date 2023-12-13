Hatters fans call on England boss Gareth Southgate to take 'sensational' Luton midfielder to the Euros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton fans have called on England manager Gareth Southgate to take midfielder Ross Barkley to the Euros next year following his magnificent performances for the Hatters.

​The 30-year-old was given his Three Lions debut by Roy Hodgson back in September 2013, coming on in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory against Moldova. He has gone on to win 33 caps in total, 11 of them coming under Southgate, the last of those in October 2019 when he scored twice and set up Marcus Rashford for another in a 6-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since overcoming an injury to start the last seven games for the Hatters, Barkley has been quite simply magnificent, scoring his first goal for the club in the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal, also having a huge role in Luton finding the net against Liverpool and Manchester City with some driving runs from midfield.

A poll on the Luton News Twitter page asking if Barkley should be included in Southgate’s squad for the finals in Germany saw almost 1,000 vote, with 78.6% wanting him on the plane next year.

Giving their opinions as to why, @tomcx85 said: “He’s better than Kalvin Phillips.”

@JoshuaMacaulay: “I'd take Barkley ahead of Hendo or Philips, but I think there's a few others in front of Barkley still. Subject to change though if he builds on these performances throughout the season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@sjdhatters: “Yes. But he won't.” @GrantTheHatter: “He should, decent age, playing superbly, great strength, vision, passing range.

Ross Barkley flicks the ball on against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

“But this is Gareth Southgate we're talking about.”

@LeeArch78819988: “Said the same thing he was man of the match against Liverpool and outplayed the arsenal midfield despite the result. “Grealish can’t get games atm Kalvin Phillips like wise but we know Southgate will pick his favourites come the euros.”

@Richbow79: “He's that good England have to be looking at him. The best I've ever seen at carrying the ball away from danger. @dave_trill82: “Barkley is also better than Kalvin Phillips!”

@GrantTheHatter: “I'd say the best for a good number of years but I'm guessing Ricky Hill may have something to say about that.” @WeirJweir72: “Always in control, never hurried. And he properly heads the ball.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@kevlennon1: “Footballers like to play & the fact he’s getting full games here will only help his confidence & form as well as his affiliation to the club. If he carries on this way then Southgate must be considering him as not many better around in his position & he’s proven internationally.”