Hatters fans vote for Cornick to partner Luton top scorer Morris

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Luton fans want to see forward Harry Cornick given a chance alongside in-form Carlton Morris upfront this season.

The summer signing from Barnsley made it five goals in five appearances on Wednesday night, scoring a double in what was eventually a 2-2 draw.

Cornick, starting his first match since the 1-1 draw at Burnley last month, had a hand in both strikes, his cross deflecting off Fred Onyedinma for the first, before threading a wonderful throughball for Morris to sidefoot home his second.

Although he is now a doubt for this afternoon’s clash against Blackburn Rovers, failing to appear for the second half due to a tight hamstring, boss Nathan Jones admitted afterwards that he is searching for a partner to try and share some of the burden with Town’s club record signing.

A polll on the Luton News Twitter page asked supporters who they would to see partner Morris upfront for the Hatters, if everyone was fit, and with almost 800 voting, Cornick was the stand-out winner with 67.3%, ahead of last season’s leading marksman Elijah Adebayo (17.9%), Cauley Woodrow (11.1%), and the experienced Cameron Jerome (3.8%).

Writing on Twitter, @Gudge62 said: “Personally I would switch to a back four and play Morris and Adebayo with Woodrow sitting just behind them.”

@greyfriar1224: “Cornick and Morris looked good together last night.

“But I think Morris would look good right now with anyone.”

@rfcluke05: “Adebayo when he’s fully going.”

@MISTERPDW: When fit and once his confidence returns, Adebayo.

"Currently Cornick, was impressed with Morris and Cornick as a pairing last night.

"Cornick's reverse pass to set up Morris for the second goal was exceptional, as was the finish.

"After a dodgy start. Morris looks the real deal.”

@ltfckimbo: “How ridiculously fickle football fans are!

"Who's voting for Cornick over a fully fit and confident Adebayo?”

@K22TYP: “But he isn't confident though is he.

"He isn't the player he was last season and he has been given enough chances.

"We can't hang on what ifs.

@LutonEye: “He'll (Adebayo) be alright, needs one to go in off his knee or something and he'll settle.

"Still don't think Morris and Eli are the right pair, we end up going to direct.

"Morris or Eli with Harry or Woodrow.

@ShazzaB1960: “Why not try Woodrow? They had a good thing at Barnsley.

"Thought Morris and Cornick hit it off as well.”

@GK1Lob: “Cornick and Morris on form atm!

"But everyone has bad patches and Elijah is Premier League quality on his day, he will start popping again.

"Unsure if it’s injury/fitness but he’s not looked sharp last 5/6 games, but it’s not falling for him at all.

"He’ll bounce back tho 100% he’s some player.”

@JackWarbs: “I swear he’s (Adebayo) been quality for a good few years now?

"From the outside looking in obviously. Surely sticking by him he’s a quality player

“That’s the thing with strikers, slow starts and fitness is one thing but once someone like that gets a goal then he’s back.”

Writing on the Luton News Facebook page, Steve Guard said: “His injury at the end of last season when we really missed him in the play-off games.

"Still early in the season for him to find his form and confidence again.

"When you look at how much his game has improved since arriving at Luton I'm sure there's more to come from Adebayo.

"Morris getting regular game time and a few goals is looking like an excellent addition to the team/squad.

"A lot more to come from us yet.”

Ian Macbeth: “It's sad to see him struggling as we all know what he can do.

"NJ needs to find a way to pick him up and rebuild the confidence.

"I also feel last night every time something didn't happen for him you could hear the frustration.

"I think if the fans inside the ground get behind him maybe that could help regain some confidence.”

Peter Gardner: “Just needs a good assistance and he’ll score a goal, which will bring back his confidence.”

Andrew Hill: “On current form the striking partnership has to be Morris and Cornick.