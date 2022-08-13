Hatters fans vote for winger to move out on loan during transfer window

Hatters winger Carlos Mendes Gomes

Luton fans have voted in favour of allowing winger Carlos Mendes Gomes to leave the club on loan during the current transfer window.

Hatters chief Nathan Jones revealed in the week that the 23-year-old, who scored a stunning goal in the 3-2 defeat against Newport County on Tuesday night, might be heading out of Kenilworth Road on a temporary basis ahead of the deadline passing on September 1.

Mendes Gomes has made just 15 appearances, scoring twice, since his arrival from Morecambe for an undisclosed fee in June 2021.

When asked on Twitter if the Senegal-born attacker should move away in the window, over 1,000 Hatters fans voted, with 70.2% saying he should leave for some regular game time, with 29.8% wanting him to stay.

@LTFCShirts tweeted: “Hasn’t forced his way into the team, loads of potential but hasn’t worked out for him.

“Hopefully a loan spell away will help with regular game time will help for next season.”

@MikeKilby: “I think CMG is incredibly gifted with the ball at his feet but I don't see him getting the game time he deserves.

“Better to let him out on loan and improve than lose him at the end of the year when his motivation/confidence is shot.”

@DiamondHatter: “I think a loan to league 1 would benefit him and help improve his all round game.”

@MISTERPDW: “Stay, until we have back up for James Bree.

"There's no cover at right back with Fred out.

“Although it's difficult to see CMG getting a regular game with the options NJ has.

"His goal on Tuesday was a worldy.”

@MISTERPDW: “Pereira would be good higher up the pitch.

“Few players like that who need more game time but probably won't get it, save for another injury crisis..”

@stephenrperry59: “Felt sorry for him, central midfield really isn’t his position.

"Think Pereira will go out as well, just doesn’t fit out apparently pretty rigid system.”