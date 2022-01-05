Hatters fans vote to sign a striker in the January window

Town fans have voted for a new forward in the January transfer window

Luton fans believe that manager Nathan Jones needs to strengthen his striking department during the January transfer window.

With clubs now able to buy and sell players for the next month, Jones has stated he will bolster his squad if the right addition becomes available, to boost the Hatters' chances of making the play-offs this term.

A poll run on the Luton News website saw over 800 vote, with a new striker arriving to aid Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick in their quest for goals getting 42.8%.

It was only marginally above signing a new midfielder though, with 41% believing the centre of the pitch was where Jones should look to recruit.