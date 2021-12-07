Hatters fans want Shea to keep his place for Fulham clash

James Shea was in terrific form at Blackpool on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton fans have called on manager Nathan Jones to keep faith with Town keeper James Shea for this weekend's Championship clash against Fulham at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old kept his second clean sheet in as many appearances with a fantastic display at Blackpool on Saturday, where he made some terrific saves, particularly in the first half, which were crucial to his side's 3-0 victory.

Shea has been an understudy to Simon Sluga for the majority of the Croatian's two year stint with the Hatters, but has stepped in twice during the past two weeks to deputise for the club's record signing, as he wasn't breached in the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest either.

Ahead of a visit from the table-topping Cottagers, Jones admitted that the former Arsenal and AFC Wimbledon stopper had 'absolutely staked a claim' to retains his place should Sluga fail to recover from the illness that kept him out of the weekend victory.

The majority of Hatters supporters also want that to be the case as a poll run by the Luton News on Twitter, saw almost 750 votes cast, with 85.7% saying Shea should remain between the posts.

Giving their thoughts on the contest for the number one jersey, @Darwen88 said: "Fulham up next too...

"We'll prob have the same back line and just need to be solid as poss.

"No need to change a thing."

@That_Mr_Raw: "Absolutely. 2 clean sheets and made some fine saves aswell."

@Harfordisgod: "Can't argue with his performances in the 2 games so deserves his chance."

@callumLtfc: "For Sure imo Shea has been fantastic In his last two appearances."

@comerfordj22: "Completely agree, sluga defo the better gk, but shea is 2 Clean sheets in 2 games.

"If he's dropped then NJ will be slated more than ever."

@MikeJFanning: "No brainer. Shea has to keep his place.

"He’s been outstanding in his 2 starts. NJ isn’t daft.

"He’d be slaughtered if Sluga starts and something goes wrong."

@andyhawkington: "For me, Sluga is the better keeper, but I'm a huge advocate for picking players based on form (same applies for international teams).

"At present, Shea is the man in-form and deserves to keep his place.

"It's what creates the healthy competition for places and spurs everyone on."

@medsuk1: "Absolutely!! Should’ve kept his placed after the Forest game.

"We might have got a result at home to Cardiff then. I’ll be fuming if Sluga is starting on Saturday."

@MISTERPDW: "Sluga has had a mixed season.

"The way Shea played at Blackpool, he deserves to keep his place for Fulham at the weekend.

@LTFC_Dave: "Yes. Still think Sluga is the better keeper but Shea is in form and deserves to start.

"I'd also add until a few weeks ago we had the most clean sheets in the League so Sluga must have been doing something right.

"That being said, Sluga's real run of form for us came after he was dropped under GJ and came back into the team a couple of months later."

@adam_cumberland: "Not to sound fickle but has sluga had a performance like sheas on Saturday this season?

"Surprisingly Shea has played quite a few less games than sluga and he hasn’t made as hardly many mistakes as him.

"I personally don’t think many can confidently say that slugs is better."

@DoughnutDove: "Sluga is easily our best goalie, however Shea has been in great form."

Writing on Facebook, John Conlon said: "He had a great game."

Chris Glenn added: "Absolutely he has."