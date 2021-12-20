Hatters' festive fixtures to go ahead with EFL season carrying on as planned despite Covid cases surging

Luton are at home to Bristol City on Boxing Day

Luton’s Christmas fixture schedule will continue as planned, as long as there are no further Covid outbreaks.

The Hatters' trip to Reading last weekend was postponed due to the Royals not having enough players to complete the fixture, one of a number of matches to be called off.

Town are due to entertain Bristol City on Boxing Day, before heading to Swansea City on December 29 and then visit Coventry City on New Year's Day.

The EFL confirmed this afternoon that despite a surge in Covid cases, the games will go ahead, although replays in the FA Cup’s third and fourth rounds have been scrapped to help with any fixture backlogs caused by the postponements, Luton hosting League Two Harrogate Town on Sunday, January 9.

The second tier games between Cardiff and Coventry, plus Barnsley and Stoke on Boxing Day have already been postponed, but with Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming there will be no further restrictions in place just yet, a statement on the EFL website said: “The EFL have confirmed that its programme of games in the League, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs.

“While the League acknowledges there will likely be future postponements to navigate where Covid-19 cases are identified, there is optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout."

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.