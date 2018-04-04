Hatters fifth in League Two for agents fees

Luton were the fifth biggest spenders on agents fees in League Two according to FA data published yesterday.

The Hatters spent £75,525 between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018, which was just under £30,000 more than their total of £45,603 for the previous year.

Town were still well below biggest spenders Coventry City on £113,620, while Mansfield were second with £85,940, ahead of relegation threated Chesterfield with £80,477 and Notts County on £76,426

The lowest in the division were Crawley Town with £4,680 and fellow promotion chasers Wycombe on £7,311, with leaders Accrington spending £9,362.

The full amount was £958,969, an increase on last season’s £821,450.

Totals: Accrington Stanley £9,632; Barnet £31,147; Camrbridge United £42,449; Carlisle United £38,470; Cheltenham Town £33,123; Chesterfield £80,477; Colchester United £41,617; Coventry City £113,620; Crawley Town £4,680; Crewe Alexandra £9,388; Exeter City £41,540; Forest Green Rovers £70,846; Grimsby Town £42,232; Lincoln City £28,549; Luton Town £75,525; Mansfield Town £85,940; Morecambe £8,801; Newport County £19,058; Notts County £76,426; Port Vale £29,495; Stevenage £17,420; Swindon Town £27,383; Wycombe Wanderers £7,311; Yeovil Town £23,840.