Hatters finally end woeful away run as they cling on for a point at Hillsborough

Luton avoided matching an unwanted record of 13 straight defeats on the road with a hard-fought and battling 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield included all four of his signings this week in the squad at Hillsborough, although despite making four changes from the 1-0 defeat against Millwall last weekend, only one, Thelo Aasgaard, was used from the start. He came in along with Reuell Walters, Joe Johnson and the fit-again Lamine Fanne, replacing the now departed Tom Krauß, with Marvelous Nakamba dropping to the bench, Amari'i Bell out with an injury, Isaiah Jones missing due to a personal issue too.

Fellow new additions Josh Bowler, Millenic Alli and Kal Naismith were all on the bench, Luton lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Jordan Clark and Fanne holding, with Aasgaard playing behind Morris, Jacob Brown wide right and Alfie Doughty on the left. The alterations led to a first half that Luton were solid for the majority, also looking lively in advanced positions, particularly when Aasgaard was involved.

Alfie Doughty celebrates putting Luton in front at Sheffield Wednesday - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He helped Town produce their best move of the opening 15 minutes as Mark McGuinness knocked the ball wide to Johnson who in turn found Doughty, his cross from deep headed over by Brown from 12 yards out. An outside of the boot pass in midfield by Aasgaard drew further admiring gasps from the 1,300 travelling fans, as despite not creating a great deal from open play, the Hatters retained a threat from set-pieces, Doughty's cleared to Walters who let fly with an effort that had James Beadle concerned before canning into a covering defender.

With Bloomfield having spoken about his desire to see more shots from range during the week, he then got his wish on 31 minutes, as Fanne brought the ball forward positively and found Brown. His cross was collected by Morris and rolled back to Doughty who took a touch to set himself and then arrowed a stunning 20-yard drive beyond the full stretch Beadle and into the net for his first goal of the campaign.

The Owls tried to respond quickly, Josh Windass letting a long ball drop and then scuffing his volley wide of the target. Surprisingly booed off by their own fans at half time despite not having lost on home soil since December, Owls boss Danny Rohl made a double change for the second period, Matt Smith and Stuart Armstrong on. An early corner from Shea Charles required tipping away from underneath his own bar by Kaminski, while the second set-piece reached Barry Bannan who put his attempt over the top.

The Owls kept pressing, Djeidi Gassama tricking his way past Clark and unleashing a low drive that drew a smart stop from Kaminski on 50 minutes. Luton kept looking for a second though, Walters cross falling to Brown who couldn't get it under control as what looked like a decent opening went begging. With 55 on the clock, the Hatters came under some pressure from corners, Mads Andersen clearing his lines effectively, with the second dropping invitingly for Di'Shon Bernard, who could only acrobatically scoop over.

Town's hard work was eventually undone on the hour mark with what was a quite magnificent run from Gassama that started inside his own half. He got away from the attentions of Walters and a number of other Town players, before getting into the box and as he shaped to shoot, was clipped by Fanne for a penalty. Smith stepped up and although Kaminski was almost a hero for the second time in as many Saturday's, going the right way, the forward’s attempt having too much for him.

Now trying to prevent what had looked like a great away day from reverting to type, as it has on so many other occasions this term, Town tried to retake the lead, a deep free kick bouncing down to Brown who slashed well wide. That was to be his last action, replaced by Bowler for his first Hatters outing, as Wednesday should have led themselves on 65 minutes when they broke on the left hand side, a low cross swept goalwards by Smith, Kaminski parrying well, Windass fortunately scooping the rebound over.

He did get his next effort on target from much further out, Kamsinki diving to his right to save and the rebound diverted inches wide as well by Gassam, given as a goal kick even though the stopper appeared to get another important touch. He was then shown yellow for timewasting, but still Wednesday kept on flowing forward as Luton were under the pump. Eager to try and plug the gaps, Bloomfield brought on Daiki Hashioka and Alli for his Luton debut with 18 minutes left, Doughty and Walters making way.

Town really ought to have retaken the lead on 79 minutes, when Alli showed what he can on the left, advancing into the box and seeing his shot deflected out to Bowler who was able to take a touch but on his favoured left foot, dragged disappointingly wide from 10 yards. Late on, Kaminski had to punch clear yet another dangerous set-piece as Luton were under the pump, Naismith on for his second debut, the experienced defender introduced for the final stages.

Determined to defend their box as they hadn’t against Oxford and during so many other away days this term, it looked like there would be some late heartbreak once more, the Owls almost grabbing a stoppage time winner, only for McGuinness to superbly throw himself in the way of a close range attempt and ensure Town finally left an away game with their points tally boosted.

Owls: James Beadle, Max Lowe, Di'Shon Bernard (Marvin Johnson 81), Jamel Lowe (Stuart Armstrong 46), Barry Bannan ©, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson (Michael Smith 46), Michael Ihiekwe, Yan Valery, Djeidi Gassama, Shea Charles. Subs not used: Pierce Charles, Nathaniel Chalobah, Svante Ingelsson, Ike Ugbo, Pol Valentin, Gabriel Otegbayo.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters (Daiki Hashioka 72), Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Lamine Fanne, Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard (Kal Naismith 87), Alfie Doughty (Millenic Alli 72), Jacob Brown (Josh Bowler 64), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson. Referee: Ben Toner. Booked: Kaminski 66, Bernard 75. Attendance: 27,437 (1,321 Hatters).