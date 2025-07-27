Hatters forward closing in on return to training as Fanne is back from concussion

Scottish international has been out since March

Luton forward Jacob Brown is hoping to begin stepping up his return to light training with the Hatters as he continues his comeback from a serious ankle injury.

The 27-year-old last played for Town back in March, as having scored in the 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle a few games prior, and just looking like he was starting to get some form going under boss Matt Bloomfield, hobbled off in the goalless draw against Middlesbrough. That meant he missed the final eight matches of the campaign, Town embarrassingly relegated to League One after finishing third bottom, Brown yet to feature in pre-season either.

Although the Scottish international, who has scored seven goals in 52 appearances since signing from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2023, with Luton preparing for the Premier League, is still not joining in at the Brache yet either, Bloomfield feels that might not be too far away, saying: “It’s a slow recovery for Jacob as we knew at the time.

Jacob Brown is closing in on a return to training with the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He’s still in the gym, he’s working his way back. He’s not far away to getting back on the grass I don’t think, so another big player for this football club who we’re unfortunately missing through injury right now, with Teden (Mengi) and JJ (Joe Johnson) from the other night, Eli (Elijah Adebayo) with his injury and Browny. It’s unfortunate we are missing some big players, but he’s nearly back on the grass and we hope he won’t be too far away.”

One player who will be back on Monday though is midfielder Lamine Fanne. The 21-year-old gave a hugely promising display regarding his talents during the 3-0 win over Boreham Wood earlier this month, as he scored a second half double, only to then suffer a concussion injury out in Slovenia which has robbed him of any further match action.

However, he will be ready to go as Town begin their preparations for the season opener against AFC Wimbledon, with Bloomfield, speaking after the goalless draw with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, added: “Today’s just come slightly too soon for him, but he’s back in training on Monday and we’re looking forward to having him back.

"We were all very excited by his performance at Boreham Wood and it was just such a crying shame that he got that concussion on the first day we were out in Slovenia, but that is what it is. It was just an accident that happened, a ball struck him on the head. I suffered a few concussions in my career and ultimately that’s what finished my career, so I think I’m certainly understanding as to what the right protocol is. We have to look after the boy’s health first and foremost, but he’s ready to go.”