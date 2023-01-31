Forward Harry Cornick has left the Hatters for Bristol City

Luton Town have confirmed that forward Harry Cornick has joined Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Bournemouth in the summer of 2017 and helped the club to back-to-back promotions in his first two seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then netted nine goals in his first campaign at Championship level, including a stunning strike at Leeds United as the Hatters pulled off the Great Escape, winning three player of the year awards and Goal of the Season.