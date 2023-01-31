Hatters forward Cornick completes deadline day move to Bristol City
Striker moves to Championship rivals
Luton Town have confirmed that forward Harry Cornick has joined Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Bournemouth in the summer of 2017 and helped the club to back-to-back promotions in his first two seasons.
He then netted nine goals in his first campaign at Championship level, including a stunning strike at Leeds United as the Hatters pulled off the Great Escape, winning three player of the year awards and Goal of the Season.
Cornick managed a career high 13 goals last season, as Town reached the play-offs, and was on target twice this term, meaning he leaves Bedfordshire with 38 strikes in his 235 appearances.