Hatters forward has ‘no doubts’ that Luton can stay up once the goals begin to flow

​​Town striker Elijah Adebayo has ‘no doubts’ that if the Hatters can start to find their touch in front of goal, then the club has what it takes to remain in the Premier League come the end of the season.

Luton head to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as they return from the international break sitting just above the relegation zone, goal difference separating Rob Edwards’ side and last season's Championship champions Burnley.

After winning the play-offs to reach the top flight themselves, the Hatters have suffered six defeats from eight matches so far, but performance levels have improved with every fixture, as but for missed chances, they would have more points on the board than the four garnered to date.

Elijah Adebayo exchanges words with Spurs midfielder James Maddison - pic: Liam Smith

Adebayo believes if they can iron out their finishing issues, which has seen them net just six goals so far from 102 shots, two of them coming from the penalty spot, it should see them stay above the dotted line, saying: “It’s going to be tough, this is an elite level, no-one said it was going to be easy.

"But from the Brighton game and those games after that, I think you can see a progression in the way we’re playing, the way we’re trying to play, the way we’re getting to grips with the level.

"It’s just that final bit in front of goal that we’re still lacking a little bit, but once that comes together I have no doubts that this team is strong enough to keep fighting in this league and stay up.

​“It’s close, it’s never going to happen overnight and I think we have to keep believing, keep trusting the process, keep thinking that someone’s going to score, we’re going to score.

"The chances are coming, if we weren’t having any chances then it would be a bit of a worry, but the fact that we’re getting the chances and it’s just about that final bit.

"I’m sure it will come together and then it’s a different talking point about Luton then, it’s about ‘how good are they.’