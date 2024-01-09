Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old had spent the first half of the campaign with League Two Colchester United, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances, the first player to reach double figures before Christmas for the Essex club since ex-West Ham youngster Freddie Sears in the 2014-15 campaign, but was recalled by the Hatters on Monday.

He has now headed to the Red Imps, who sit 11th in the third tier, as speaking about his move to City’s official website Taylor, said: “This is a young team, and the club has a real vision for where it wants to be. The head coach has a reputation for improving players, which will fit me perfectly as I’m still developing myself. I’ve played in front of the fans before and they have always been magnificent, the atmosphere they can create is incredible and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Town striker Joe Taylor has joined Lincoln City - pic: Liam Smith

Head coach Michael Skubala was thrilled to get a player of Taylor’s form signed up during the transfer window, as he continued: “Joe has all the attributes that we need: he will add pace, power and threat to our front line, which will help to make us a better team. We are also committed to make sure he returns to Luton as a better player.

“Losing Ben House and Tyler Walker through injury has been a massive blow. With Joe and Freddie Draper, we now have two completely different centre-forwards, with a total of 22 goals between them in League Two this season, to come into our squad.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s director of football Jez George added: “We have worked extremely hard over a long period of time to convince Luton Town and Joe that we are the best club for the next stage of his development, so we are delighted to have secured this loan ahead of a huge number of League One clubs.”

