Hatters forward heads out on loan to League One side Lincoln City
Luton Town forward Joe Taylor has joined League One side Lincoln City on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old had spent the first half of the campaign with League Two Colchester United, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances, the first player to reach double figures before Christmas for the Essex club since ex-West Ham youngster Freddie Sears in the 2014-15 campaign, but was recalled by the Hatters on Monday.
He has now headed to the Red Imps, who sit 11th in the third tier, as speaking about his move to City’s official website Taylor, said: “This is a young team, and the club has a real vision for where it wants to be. The head coach has a reputation for improving players, which will fit me perfectly as I’m still developing myself. I’ve played in front of the fans before and they have always been magnificent, the atmosphere they can create is incredible and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Head coach Michael Skubala was thrilled to get a player of Taylor’s form signed up during the transfer window, as he continued: “Joe has all the attributes that we need: he will add pace, power and threat to our front line, which will help to make us a better team. We are also committed to make sure he returns to Luton as a better player.
“Losing Ben House and Tyler Walker through injury has been a massive blow. With Joe and Freddie Draper, we now have two completely different centre-forwards, with a total of 22 goals between them in League Two this season, to come into our squad.”
Meanwhile, Lincoln’s director of football Jez George added: “We have worked extremely hard over a long period of time to convince Luton Town and Joe that we are the best club for the next stage of his development, so we are delighted to have secured this loan ahead of a huge number of League One clubs.”
“Joe will undoubtedly help us, but it is also crucial to us that we help him as I know a big factor in his decision was the opportunity to work with Michael Skubala, knowing his coaching ability and track record in developing young players.”