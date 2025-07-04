Hatters forward Pepple leaves Luton to join Plymouth Argyle

Striker moves to Home Park

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton forward Bim Pepple has left the club to sign for fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

The striker joined the Hatters in the summer of 2022 from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC after setting a new record of scoring in consecutive games, but never made a first team appearance for the club, spending the majority of his three years at Kenilworth Road out on loan. Pepple first headed to League Two outfit Grimsby Town for the first half of 2022-23 campaign, although failed to score in his 15 outings, then spending six months at National League side Bromley the following campaign, unable to score in his six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker went to Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in February 2024, as he netted twice in 18 matches, before last season, he joined National League side Southend United in August 2024, scoring 10 goals in 21 outings for the Shrimpers, but was then recalled and went to League Two outfit Chesterfield, featuring 23 times, with five goals.

Forward Aribim Pepple, in action for Chesterfield last season, has now joined Plymouth Argyle - pic: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

New Pilgrims head coach Tom Cleverley told the club’s official website: “It’s great to have Bim on board to add to our forward options. He had an excellent campaign last season, scoring lots of goals and contributing wherever he played. We are confident he will be an asset for us and we look forward to working with him to make him an even better player.”

Head of football operations David Fox added: “Bim is a player with a similar profile, in some ways, to Owen Oseni, who joined us last week. He is physically strong, quick, powerful and has an excellent work rate. He is the kind of forward that defenders don’t like playing against and we think that we can develop him further. He will join our team of front players that already include Owen and Joe Hatch, which we will still look to add strength to, as we ensure we have a group of strikers who will complement each other, bringing different strengths to the table.”