Hatters forward still has a future with Exeter once he has fully recovered from hamstring injury
Luton forward Admiral Muskwe could still have a future with Exeter City as the striker is set to continue his loan spell at the League One side once he has recovered from injury.
The 25-year-old headed to St James Park back in August, making his debut in the 1-0 victory at Burton Albion, but then missed a month of action, returning to play in the 1-0 home loss to Barnsley. Having recovered, Muskwe featured a further seven times, with four starts, before heading out to Rwanda to play for Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier on November 15, suffering a serious hamstring injury during the goalless draw. He headed back to Kenilworth Road for treatment, with his salary being paid by the Zimbabwe Football Association during his time out after the issue happened on international duty.
However, he is hopefully closing in on being able to play again in the not too distant future, as speaking to Devon Live, Grecians boss Gary Caldwell confirmed he will carry on his stint with Exeter, saying: “It is looking like he will come back to the club when he is fit, but I don’t know when he is going to be fit yet. He is still at Luton doing his rehab for his hamstring injury and when that gets better and he is fully fit to train, he will come back and train and try and get back in the team – as Dion Rankine did when he got injured and went back to Chelsea.
"They are dealing with the injury at the moment, but when he is fully fit, then he will come back and train with us. The injury he got was on international duty, so it is their (Zimbabwe’s) duty to pay that player for the period of time he is out, but as soon as he is back in full training, then he will become our player again.”