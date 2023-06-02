Hatters forward wants to bring 'tricks', 'flicks' and 'plenty of goals' to Match of the Day

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo is looking forward to showcasing some ‘flicks’, ‘tricks’ and also ‘plenty of goals’ when he hits the Match of the Day screens next season.

Like the rest of his Hatters’ team-mates, the 25-year-old will be a regular feature on the BBC programme, hosted by Gary Lineker, from August, with Town’s promotion to the Premier League on Saturday, ensuring their games will now be broadcast to a massive audience.

On the prospect of doing so, Adebayo said: "You’ll be seeing a few nutmegs, a few flicks, a few tricks, plenty of goals hopefully.”

The forward couldn’t quite find the net at Wembley against Coventry City in the play-off final last weekend, volleying a glorious chance off target and then seeing another attempt ruled out for handball.

He continued: “I had another chance that I probably should have put away, but listen, we’re here.

"We’re in the Premier League, I’ve got time to work on those things, which I will."

Adebayo quite rightly certainly enjoyed the celebrations that followed with Town reaching the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, as speaking at the Town Hall following Luton’s open-top bus parade on Monday, attended by around 20,000 people, he added: “It’s some achievement that, you can hear by my voice.

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo on stage at St George's Square

“I’m not myself at the moment, but it’s a wonderful achievement.