Hatters' fragile confidence takes another battering as QPR hit back to triumph

Championship: Luton Town 1 QPR 2

Luton's fragile confidence was shot even further to pieces this evening as their terrible start to life in the Championship continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to QPR.

Having led through Jimmy Dunne's first half own goal, the Hatters looked on course to register an opening victory, but didn't make the most of their chances in the second period. They were then stung by two goals in the space of just three minutes, as Rangers, who had knocked Town out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in midweek, completed a quickfire double over Rob Edwards' side.

The Luton boss made two changes from Tuesday night, Mark McGuinness in for his home debut after being cup-tied, while Shandon Baptiste returned to the midfield. It meant Marvelous Nakamba could be named on the bench for the first time in the league since December last year, with Teden Mengi among the subs too despite the considerable rumours about his future.

Striker Elijah Adebayo rues another chance going begging during this evening's 2-1 defeat to QPR - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The visitors looked dangerous in the opening moments, Michael Frey powering forward and picking out the unmarked Kaden Dembele who missed the target with the outside of his right foot. Although not quite at their best in the opening stages, Town did have the lead on 18 minutes when a corner came out as far as Baptiste.

He instantly put the ball back into the area where it was met by a thumping header from the unmarked McGuinness, and although keeper Paul Nardi was able to palm the effort away, it hit unfortunate team-mate Dunne to bobble over the line. With the goal clearly pepping up the hosts' spirits, they almost had a second when Alfie Doughty sent in a low cross that was just missed by the sliding Adebayo.

Town remained in the ascendancy for the rest of the half, as the visitors barely offered a threat, Jordan Clark teed up on the edge of the box only to put his shot too close to Nardi, while Burke's ambitious first time attempt didn't come off either. The signs were all positive until the final moments when Luton decided to try and wind the half down, as they invited some needless pressure and got caught trying to move the ball through the press, Michael Frey's effort deflecting behind, as did Alfie Lloyd's attempt.

Thankfully able to get to the break unscathed, Town brought on Mengi for Reece Burke, as they looked intent on doubling their advantage, Morris heading back across goal for Baptiste to rifle in a volley that was blocked away. The midfielder then picked out Adebayo with a brilliant pass that sent the striker clean through on goal, but with Nardi rushing out to meet him, he couldn't quite beat the stopper, in what was a clear turning point of the half

Things started to go wrong when Clark put another great opportunity to cross tamely over the bar, as on 59 minutes, long clearance was hoofed upfield by Steve Cook. For some reason, McGuinness opted to let it go, thinking it would go through to Kaminski, but it didn't have anywhere near enough pace, allowing Frey to nip in. With the new signing almost bringing down the Swiss attacker, he was able to outmuscle the centre half and poke across for Nicolas Madsen who simply couldn't, and didn't, miss.

It went from bad to worse for the Hatters as well, as they fell from a position of real comfort to chasing the game on 62 minutes, a deep cross by Kenneth Paal seeing two players completely unmarked at the back post, the first of them, Frey, slamming a volley beyond a helpless Kaminski. Town tried to rally themselves, Baptiste finding Adebayo in the box, his attempt pawed away by Nardi, as Edwards rung the changes, bringing on Joe Taylor and Liam Walsh for Tahith Chong and McGuinness, giving the pair 15 minutes to try and rescue something.

Dembele might have put the result beyond doubt, skying his free kick from the edge of the box, as Kaminski made a great save from Dunne, repelling his close range header. The Hatters almost mustered a late, late leveller though, Carlton Morris bursting into the box, Nardi to the rescue with a magnificent save, while Taylor put a glorious chance over from a matter of yards, as Luton's misery shows no signs of ending.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Reece Burke (Teden Mengi 46), Mark McGuinness (Liam Walsh 75), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste (Zack Nelson 84), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong (Joe Taylor 75), Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tom Holmes, Marvelous Nakamba.

Rangers: Paul Nardi, Jimmy Dunne, Jack Colback (Lucas Andersen 75), Steve Cook (C), Jake Clarke-Salter, Kader Dembele (Koki Saito 83), Sam Field, Michael Frey (Zan Celar 83), Kenneth Paal, Nicolas Madsen (Jonathan Varane 75), Alfie Lloyd (Paul Smyth 57). Subs not used: Joe Walsh, Liam Morrison, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Hevertton Santos. Referee: Robert Madley. Booked: Chong 2, Cook 29, Doughty 47, Field 51, Clark 79. Attendance: 11,798 (1,340 Rangers).