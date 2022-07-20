Hatters give a trial to former Manchester United and Brentford midfielder

Former Brentford midfielder May Haygarth in action for Brentford

Luton are giving a trial to former Manchester United and Brentford midfielder Max Haygarth.

The 20-year-old started out at Old Trafford, joining the Red Devils as a nine-year-old, signing a scholarship in 2018, playing once for the U21s when coming off the bench in a 6-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Salford City in September 2020.

He was loaned to the B team of Brentford in October 2020 and was called up by the first team for the Championship clash at Nottingham Forest in December, coming off the bench for the final moments.

Haygarth then joined the Bees permanently in January 2021, featuring in two FA Cup ties, as with Brentford winning promotion to the top flight, he made the first team squad once, that in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

However, after 28 appearances for the B team in just under two seasons, he was released when his contract expired at the end of the season.]

He was on the bench at Northampton on Saturday, before featuring in tonight’s trip to Peterborough as a second half substitute.