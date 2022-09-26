Hatters given 964 tickets for Carrow Road trip

Hatters head to Carrow Road next month

Luton have received an initial allocation of 964 seats for their trip to Championship promotion favourites Norwich City on Tuesday, October 18.

The Canaries are unbeaten at home so far, Dean Smith’s side winning four and drawing two of their six matches at Carrow Road, as they currently sit second in the table.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Card this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, while Members can purchase two tickets per person from tomorrow until close of business on Wednesday.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Thursday, online, by phone and in person, until Monday, October 17.