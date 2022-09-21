Hatters given a new date for Stoke City trip

Hatters will head to Stoke City in November

Luton’s postponed trip to Stoke City has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 8, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game, at the Bet365 Stadium, was originally due to be played on Saturday, September 10, but was postponed as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement on the Hatters' website said: “Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.