Hatters given a new date for Stoke City trip
Luton will head to the Bet365 Stadium clash in November
Luton’s postponed trip to Stoke City has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 8, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The game, at the Bet365 Stadium, was originally due to be played on Saturday, September 10, but was postponed as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement on the Hatters' website said: “Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.
“If supporters holding tickets for the postponed game cannot attend, these tickets will need to be returned for a full refund to be claimed.”