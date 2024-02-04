Hatters goalscorer reflects on a 'crazy' game as Luton leave St James' Park with a dramatic point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town goalscorer Gabe Osho was left to reflect on what was a ‘crazy’ game as the Hatters held Newcastle United to a wonderfully dramatic 4-4 draw in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The defender had seen his side fall behind after just seven minutes when Sean Longstaff was afforded the freedom of the Town area to put his side in front from Kieran Trippier’s cross. Osho then made it 1-1 with 21 minutes gone following a free-kick routine involving Ross Barkley and Carlton Morris which was finished by the defender looping his header over Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka and in off the underside of the bar.

Newcastle went straight on the attack to move in front once more, Longstaff on target again, but in the closing stages of the half, Barkley drew the visitors level once more, tapping home after Alfie Doughty’s shot had been saved. Luton then looked to be on their way to a famous victory in the second period, Morris scoring from the penalty spot after Chiedozie Ogbene was brought down in the box by Dan Burn, Elijah Adebayo quickly driving into the bottom corner when picked out by Barkley, Rob Edwards’ side 4-2 up with just over an hour gone one.

Home boss Eddie Howe rang the changes though, as Trippier volleyed home at the back post on 67 minutes, substitute Harvey Barnes sidefooting beyond Thomas Kaminski from just outside the box five minutes later as a topsy-turvy game looked to have swung in United’s favour. They went close to sealing all three points through Jacob Murphy, but the Hatters hung in gamely, and might have won it themselves in stoppage time, Ogbene’s back post volley collected by Dubravka. Writing on Twitter, Osho, who had netted a second goal of the season having got off the mark in the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal, said: “Crazy game happy to score.”

It drew a similar reaction from team-mate Amari’i Bell, who wrote: “What a crazy game, one for the neutrals. Disappointed but also pleased to come away with something, dare to believe!!” As Cauley Woodrow, who came on as a late second half substitute, said: “Crazy game!! What a team this is, boys were unreal!! Safe trip home.”