Hatters hammered by Fulham as red-hot Cottagers are crowned champions

Tom Lockyer slides in on Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic during Luton's hammering at Craven Cottage this evening

Luton were totally and utterly swept away by completely dominant Fulham side this evening as the Cottagers produced a quite wonderful display to hammer their opponents and secure the Championship title in front of what was a boisterous Craven Cottage crowd.

The Hatters had looked like they were potentially capable of at least competing in the early stages, giving as good as they got, but once falling behind on 28 minutes, were simply no match for their opponents, as an abject defensive display led to what what will surely be one of the most embarrassing nights in manager Nathan Jones' career.

Trailing 2-0 at half time, it turned the second period into a damage limitation exercise and one that the Hatters failed quite spectacularly, cut open time and time again, conceding a further five goals on their way to their joint heaviest defeat at this level in recent years since the 7-0 thrashing at Brentford back in November 2019.

Although embarrassing to be breached seven times, particularly as it was in front of a viewing TV audience with the game broadcast live on Sky as well, there were further ramifications, with Town's goal difference, which had been healthier than all the sides around them in play-off contention, taking a battering, to up the pressure on Jones' men in Saturday's deciding final fixtures.

The Hatters chief had made six changes to his side from the 1-1 draw with Blackpool, emergency loan signing Matt Ingram handed an instant debut under EFL rules, Harry Isted dropping to the bench.

Also in was Fred Onyedinma, plus Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome and Danny Hylton, as Dan Potts, Peter Kioso and Harry Cornick dropped to the bench, joined by fit-again midfielder Jordan Clark, with Sonny Bradley and Elijah Adebayo both absent.

However, Luton were once more hit with another injury problem ahead of kick-off, Allan Campbell pulling out and Potts back in, Kal Naismith moving out of defence to take up his midfield role from recent matches.

An action packed opening five minutes saw Fulham have huge appeals for a penalty turned away when Naismith went sliding in on Fabio Carvalho, appearing to make clear contact with the winger, only for referee Tim Robinson to give nothing.

Naismith was then involved at the other end, his low drive turned behind by home keeper Marek Rodak, as Robert Snodgrass's corner was headed well wide by the leaping Potts.

An early booking for Hylton after a challenge on Harrison Reed ensured the striker had to approach the remaining 78 minutes with caution, as Ingram continued to settle into his role, positively claiming one cross and then able to to watch Aleksander Mitrovic's header fly harmlessly over.

Snodgrass sent in another wonderful set-piece which just needed a touch from his team-mates to see it flash in, before Mitrovic had his best sight of goal in the opening 25 minutes, found by a pass from Harry Wilson, shooting low at Ingram.

Town's quite frankly ridiculous luck with injuries reared its ugly head yet again on the half hour as Onyedinma set off on a sprint down the right, before pulling up holding his hamstring.

It happened off the pitch and although he managed to get back on to the field, by that time, play had transferred up the other end, and Wilson was able to find the unmarked Tom Cairney who had ghosted into the area, slamming into the top corner for what was the Cottagers' 100th goal of the season.

There wasn't that much time before the home fans were celebrating a 101st too, a high ball dropping for Kenny Tete, who with Luton not getting out to close him down, was able to take a touch, steady himself and fire into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Burke was able to prevent the impressive Carvalho from going clean through, timing his sliding tackle perfectly, when anything else would have resulted in a straight red card.

A relentless Fulham were showing just why they have scored fives, sixes and two sevens this term, Wilson going through and rounding Ingram, only denied a third by a brilliant goal-line clearance from a full stretch Lockyer.

Such was the confidence that everyone wanted to score, Tosin Adarabioyo's pop from distance easy enough for Ingram, but the half time whistle at least gave Town the solace of 15 minutes out of the firing line from what was a rampant Cottagers side, eager to wrap up the title.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Fulham showed no signs of letting up in the second period, Cairney's magnificent first time curler a matter of inches wide, with Carvalho leading a three on two break which the visitors just about snuffed out.

Luton's aims were now avoiding a larger defeat to keep their better goal difference in tact going into the final game of the season, and also keeping 11 on the pitch, Potts joining Hylton, Lockyer, Lansbury and Snodgrass in the book from the opening period.

It didn't work though, as they kept getting caught with precious few defenders back, the hosts making it 3-0 on 53 minutes, carving Luton apart with another sizzling team move as Carvalho, deserving of every bit of hype that has come his way this term, bent his shot beyond Ingram and into the bottom corner.

The goals just kept on coming for Fulham too, Wilson the architect once more, his ball finding an advancing Mitrovic with 62 gone, who was always going to get his customary goal against Luton, although there was a slight element of fortune, Burke making a fine block, only for the ball to rebound into his path for an easy finish.

Four swiftly became five just three minutes later, Luton's back-line cut to shreds once more as Bobby De Cordova-Reid this time the grateful recipient, able to go one-on-one with Ingram and turn the keeper's evening into what was swiftly becoming a nightmare, calmly finding the net.

Ingram was finally able to prevent being forced to pick the ball out of the net for a sixth time, as Town were sliced open yet again, the keeper doing excellent to stick out a hand and turn De Cordova-Reid's attempt behind.

The only bright point for Town was 24 minutes for Clark, replacing Snodgrass to get some much needed fitness for the weekend

Ingram once again stopped another goal, gathering Mitrovic's potshot, but he was beaten again with 11 minutes left, unable to get down in time to stop sub Jean Michael Seri picking out the bottom corner from fully 30 yards, no doubt disappointed to get beaten from such a distance.

Seri tried to catch out Ingram from a free kick that flew wide, but with three minutes of stoppage time added and Luton hopeful they had got to the end of the humiliation, found themselves conceding a seventh.

This time Wilson went through and found Mitrovic who had the now simple task of beating Ingram for a quite sensation 43rd goal of the season.

That though, was thankfully the end for a bruised Luton side, who dropped down to sixth in the table, below Sheffield United on goal difference, opening the door for both Middlesbrough and Millwall on the final day of the season.

One plus on an evening of negatives for the Hatters though is for them the equation remains the same, a win on Saturday against Reading, if they have enough players still standing, and they will have secured their place in the play-offs, which would be a quite wonderful achievement this term.

Cottagers: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed ( Jean Michael Seri 72), Harry Wilson, Aleksander Mitrovic, Tom Cairney (C, Rodrigo Muniz 90), Tim Ream, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Tosin Adarabioyo, Fabio Carvalho (Neeskens Kabano 79), Antonee Robinson.

Subs not used: Paulo Gazzaniga, Michael Hector, Nathaniel Chalobah, Joe Bryan.

Hatters: Matt Ingram, Fred Onyedinma (Peter Kioso 31), Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts, Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Robert Snodgrass (Jordan Clark 67), Kal Naismith ©, Cameron Jerome (Admiral Muskwe 64), Danny Hylton.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Elliot Thorpe, Harry Cornick, Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Bookings: Hylton 12, Lockyer 28, Snodgrass 36, Lansbury 38, Potts 51 Wilson 83, Muskwe 85, Mitrovic 90.