Hatters hand academy duo Nelson and Johnson their full league debuts against Burnley
Luton handed debuts to academy graduates Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson for this evening's Championship opener against Burnley at Kenilworth Road.
The pair have featured heavily during pre-season and get their tonight as Town remain short of defensive options, despite Amari'i Bell being fit enough for the bench, as midfielder Jordan Clark misses out.
Town's two summer signings Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters are both included, as is forward duo Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, with young striker Joe Taylor among the substitutes, plus teenage duo Aidan Francis-Clarke and Christian Chigozie.
Hatters: Thomas Kaminski. Chiedozie Ogbene, Reuell Walters, Teden Mengi, Joe Johnson, Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste, Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo. Subs: James Shea, Amari'i Bell, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Taylor, Tom Holmes, Andros Townsend, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Christian Chigozie.
Clarets: James Trafford, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Josh Brownhill (C), Connor Roberts, Lyle Foster, Vitinho, Lucas Pires, Josh Cullen, Luka Koleosho, Wilson Odobert. Subs: Vaclav Hladky, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Scott Twine, Anass Zaroury, Wout Weghorst, Luke McNally, Andreas Hountondji, Han-Noah Massengo Referee: Matthew Donohue. Assistant referees: Paul Hodskinson, Mark Dwyer.
