Hatters have reportedly agreed a deadline day fee with Reading for young attacker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have reportedly agreed a deadline day deal to sign Reading’s teenage forward Taylan Harris, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old has come through the ranks with the League One side, making one appearance so far this term, that in the EFL Trophy trip to Exeter City where he came off the bench with eight minutes to go, scoring the visitors’ seventh goal in what was a thumping 9-0 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris has had four U18 Premier League outings as well, on target three times, including a double in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal U18s. He has also scored four goals for the U18s in their FA Youth Cup campaign, bagging a hat-trick as the youngsters thrashed Rotherham United 6-0 in third round, on the scoresheet again during the 4-0 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday in round four. The attacker has played seven Premier League 2 matches as well, on target once, that in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.