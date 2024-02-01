Hatters have reportedly agreed a deadline day fee with Reading for young attacker
Luton Town have reportedly agreed a deadline day deal to sign Reading’s teenage forward Taylan Harris, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The 18-year-old has come through the ranks with the League One side, making one appearance so far this term, that in the EFL Trophy trip to Exeter City where he came off the bench with eight minutes to go, scoring the visitors’ seventh goal in what was a thumping 9-0 victory.
Harris has had four U18 Premier League outings as well, on target three times, including a double in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal U18s. He has also scored four goals for the U18s in their FA Youth Cup campaign, bagging a hat-trick as the youngsters thrashed Rotherham United 6-0 in third round, on the scoresheet again during the 4-0 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday in round four. The attacker has played seven Premier League 2 matches as well, on target once, that in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Tweeting this morning, Romano stated: “Luton Town have agreed deal to sign 2005 born talent Taylan Harris from Reading on permanent transfer. Player also agreed on personal terms, deal done.” The Hatters have already swooped for Reading centre half Tom Holmes during the window, loaning the defender back to the Berkshire club, as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.