Hatters head to Eagles in Beds Senior Cup semi-final this evening
Town travel to Bedford Town for a place in the final
Luton’s Development Squad travel to Bedford Town in the semi-final of the Beds Senior Cup this evening.
Having overcome Shefford Town & Campton and Biggleswade United in the previous rounds, Adrian Forbes' team head to the Southern League Premier Central side, who after winning promotion last term, are struggling, sitting third bottom of the table, with the winners going through to face Biggleswade FC at Kenilworth Road.
The Eagles have asked supporters that tickets are purchased in advance via https://bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com/.
A statement on the Hatters website said: “This will save supporters money and also make the process of entering the ground easier.
"Anyone who is unable to purchase online can contact Bedford Town FC to order their ticket in advance for the same price.
“Bedford Town also advise that supporters ensure they park in the correct car park.
"Recently cars that have been parked in the car park next door to the Eyrie at Real Bedford FC have been locked in if they have finished before Bedford Town, and unable to be retrieved.
"Parking at the Eyrie in the two main car parks costs £1.”
Ticket prices - Adults: £10; O65s and 16-20yrs: £7; 10-15 yrs: £4; U10s: £1.