Hatters head to Germany for pre-season double header against un-named Bundesliga team

Luton Town will conclude their pre-season campaign by travelling to Germany for a double header against an un-named Bundesliga opponent next month.

The Hatters, who began by beating Peterborough United 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at St George’s Park today, are due to head off for a week-long pre-season training camp in Slovenia this weekend.

Rob Edwards’ side return home to visit Championship teams Ipswich Town (at Colchester) and Sheffield Wednesday, before heading to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, August 2.

Luton will then fly to Germany on Saturday, August 5, to take on top-flight opposition in two matches at the same venue, with supporters allowed to attend both games.

Kick-off times and full details will be announced by the club soon.

Pre-season schedule

Tuesday, July 25 - 7.30pm: Ipswich Town (A) – Jobserve Community Stadium (Colchester United).

Luton are heading to Germany for a double header against an un-named opponent next month - pic: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Saturday, July 29 - 3pm: Sheffield Wednesday (A).

Wednesday, Aug 2 - 7.30pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

