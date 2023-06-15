Luton Town will kick off the first ever season in the Premier League with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion after the fixtures were released this morning.

The Seagulls finished sixth in the top flight last term, with boss Roberto De Zerbi leading the south coast club to their first ever foray into Europe by qualifying for the Europa League.

It will be the Hatters’ first ever trip to the Amex, although they have visited the Seagulls in the top flight before, winning 4-2 at the Goldstone Ground back in January 1983 thanks to a brace from Ricky Hill and own goals by Gary Stevens and Jimmy Case.

Luton will head to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the Premier League season

Town then host fellow newly-promoted club Burnley in their maiden home match on Saturday, August 19, as they complete their first month back in the top flight for over 30 years by heading to Chelsea and new manager Mauricio Pochettino on August 26.

Luton’s will go up against Spurs on October 7 and then welcome Liverpool to Bedfordshire on November 4, as the following week sees Town on the road to Old Trafford where they will take on Manchester United.

December sees the Hatters at home to Arsenal and then Manchester City in consecutive games, while Rob Edwards’ team have a Boxing Day trip to Sheffield United, with the final game of 2023 at home to Chelsea.

The new year begins with a trip to Burnley on January 13, while in February, Edwards’ team host Manchester United and travel to Anfield in successive matches.

They also travel to both North London sides in the space of two games in March and April, going to to Spurs on March 30 and then Arsenal on April 2.

After going to the Etihad on April 13, Luton’s final three fixtures sees them host Everton, visit West Ham united and then entertain Fulham on the last day.

Fixture list

Sat, Aug 12: Brighton & Hove Albion A.

Sat, Aug 19: Burnley H.

Sat, Aug 26: Chelsea A.

Sat, Sep 2: West Ham United H.

Sat, Sep 16: Fulham A.

Sat, Sep 23: Wolverhampton Wanderers H.

Sat, Sep 30: Everton A.

Sat, Oct 7: Tottenham Hotspur H.

Sat, Oct 21: Nottingham Forest A.

Sat, Oct 28: Aston Villa A.

Sat, Nov 4: Liverpool H.

Sat, Nov 11: Manchester United A.

Sat, Nov 25: Crystal Palace H.

Sat, Dec 2: Brentford A.

Tue, Dec 5: Arsenal H.

Sat, Dec 9: Manchester City H.

Sat, Dec 16: AFC Bournemouth A.

Sat, Dec 23: Newcastle United H.

Tue, Dec 26: Sheffield United A.

Sat, Dec 30: Chelsea H.

Sat, Jan 13: Burnley A.

Tue, Jan 30: Brighton & Hove Albion H.

Sat, Feb 3: Newcastle United A.

Sat, Feb 10: Sheffield United H.

Sat, Feb 17: Manchester United H.

Sat, Feb 24: Liverpool A.

Sat, Mar 2: Aston Villa H.

Sat, Mar 9: Crystal Palace A.

Sat, Mar 16: Nottingham Forest H .

Sat, Mar 30: Tottenham Hotspur A.

Tue, Apr 2: Arsenal A.

Sat, Apr 6: AFC Bournemouth H.

Sat, Apr 13: Manchester City A.

Sat, Apr 20: Brentford H.

Sat, Apr 27: Wolverhampton Wanderers A.

Sat May 4: Everton H.

Sat May 11: West Ham United A.