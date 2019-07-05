Hatters head to Winchester to face Basingstoke

Luton have confirmed their pre-season friendly at Evo-Stik Southern League Division One South side Basingstoke Town on Tuesday, July 16, will be staged at Winchester City instead.

Town were meant to head to the Camrose, but will now face the Dragons at The Simplyhealth City Ground, where kick-off is 7.30pm, with the game being played in four periods of 30 minutes each.

Admission prices are: Adults: £6; Concessions: £3; Child: £1.

The postcode for the venue is SO23 7SR.

Town start their pre-season schedule at Welwyn Garden City tomorrow and then head to Bedford Town next weekend.