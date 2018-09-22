Hatters held in Seasiders stalemate

League One: Blackpool 0 Luton Town 0

Luton Town were held to a goalless draw at in-form Blackpool this afternoon although the visitors were once again left frustrated at what might have been.

There were plenty of positives to take for the Hatters, a first clean sheet away from Kenilworth Road, plus not conceding during the first half on the road as well, while they also looked by far the better team against a side unbeaten since the opening day, creating easily the better of the chances.

But it will be the fact that none of those opportunities, particularly during the first half, were taken that will leave the 1,300 visiting fans present at Bloomfield Road slightly disappointed, as they dispersed at the final whistle, knowing they really should have been cheering an away win.

Boss Nathan Jones kept faith with the same side that beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 last weekend, although injuries in the squad meant there were spots for youngsters Arthur Read and Jack Senior on the bench.

The visitors made a controlled start to proceedings, as Blackpool, coming into the game having won two on the bounce, barely threatened, Mark Cullen backheelng their best chance wide.

Luton fashioned some moments of real promise, the best on 15 minutes seeing Jack Stacey's low cross diverted goalwards by defender Ben Heneghan, keeper Mark Howard adjusting his legs well to save.

The home stopper had an easier stop five minutes later, Andrew Shinnie's effort straight at him, but he excellent on 22 minutes, excellently palming away Elliot Lee's effort after Jorge Grant had robbed his man deep in opposition territory.

Visiting stopper James Shea was extended for the first time on the half hour mark, flipping Liam Feeney's effort from outside the box over the top, his only real test throughout the whole 90 minutes.

As Town kept pressing forward, Grant's cross was just over the head of Lee, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's follow up smuggled away by the home defence.

The visitors remained dominant, Grant rising well at the far post to put a header across goal that was cleared away, with Lee's curler simple for Howard.

In the second period, Luton continued to play on the front foot, Grant dinking the ball away from his opponent and shooting into the gloves of Howard.

The hosts finally had a degree of pressure courtesy of Nathan Delfouneso's deliveries from the left, one just beyond Cullen, the other glanced wide under pressure by Jordan Thompson.

With the second half never quite living up to the first, a good break by Marc Bola saw Cullen's shot deflect behind for a corner, before Town countered themselves, Mpanzu doing the ground work for Lee to shoot low, Howard saving.

Blackpool created possibly their best chance on 75 minutes, a long throw finding Thompson at the far post who could only ungainly hook over on his right foot.

Town still had chances in the latter stages, Collins unfortunately tripping himself up in the box as he shaped to shoot, the ball trickling behind.

On his left, Thompson was a different player, testing Shea from 18 yards, while Lee thought he had won it with three minutes to go, unloading an effort from the edge of the box which Howard had to parry at full stretch, to ensure the spoils were shared.

Seasiders: Mark Howard, Ben Heneghan, Nathan Delfouneso (Michael Nottingham 70), Jay Spearing (C), Mark Cullen (Armand Gnanduillet 80), Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, John O'Sullivan (Callum Guy.46), Ollie Turton, Liam Feeney, Marc Bola.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O'Connor, Joe Dodoo, Ryan McLaughlin, ,

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Glen Rea (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jorge Grant (Harry Cornick 74), Andrew Shinnie (James Justin 90), Elliot Lee, James Collins.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Alan Sheehan, Aaron Jarvis, Arthur Read, Jack Senior.

Booked: Heneghan 15.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge.

Attendance: 4,124 (1,382 Luton).