Town defender unsurprised by the quality of his strike against Millwall

Hatters match-winner Teden Mengi wasn’t surprised to score in the high class manner that he did when bagging the only goal of the contest during Saturday’s 1-0 victor at Millwall.

With 10 minute gone of the contest at the Den, Town had attacked on the left with Elijah Adebayo finding Tahith Chong, whose deflected cross was headed away at the far post by Lions full back Joe Bryan. It fell to Alfie Doughty, the right wingback seeing his fierce drive repelled by the legs of home stopper Lukas Jensen, the rebound falling to Marvelous Nakamba just outside the box, with Mengi lurking behind him.

The fit-again midfielder opted to find Liam Walsh instead, as the full debutant promptly teed up Luton’s centre half who coolly, but firmly, passed the ball into the corner of the net from 20 yards leaving Jensen motionless to score his first goal of the season and the Hatters’ first away from home on the Championship this term.

While it wasn’t the strike you would normally associate with a centre half, Mengi, who had come through the ranks at Manchester United, knew he was capable of such a finish, saying: “I’ve got that in my locker. I do it all the time in training, it was about time I did it on the pitch on a Saturday, so I’m happy. I actually wanted it from Nakamba first, he decided to pass it to someone else, but obviously Walshy saw me in a good position and I pulled the trigger.

Mengi almost had a second as well, as when a corner was headed up rather than out, he latched on to the dropping ball and had a go with his left foot this time, only for Jensen to make a smart low save to his right on this occasion. The defender didn’t mind too much, especially as Town did enough to keep their hosts out to ensure they got back to winning ways, continuing: “I did (come close), with the swinger.

"I actually already started celebrating, I thought it went in. It was a top shift from the team though. We were able to keep a clean sheet and get the three points which is what we needed. We got off to a shaky start (in the league), we can put that behind us today and after the international break, we were able to get three points, so happy for the team.”

Manager Rob Edwards also wasn’t that shocked to see Mengi, who had one senior goal to his name, that another good finish from closer range in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last term, find the net in such style, saying: “I thought it was a really good goal, I thought the move and everything beforehand, to get to the position and have a big chance was really good.

Teden Mengi celebrates his match-winner at Millwall - pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"Then we smothered it well, a couple of quick passes and Teden’s finish was excellent. It was a really calm finish and at that moment I thought we could really try and take the game away from them, but it wasn’t to be. It’s good, he’s a good player and he does score one or two in training, but don’t tell him I said that.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Marvelous Nakamba, who had a big part to play in the goal, was definitely impressed with the quality applied by Mengi, adding: “What a finish from Teden. He was even asking for it before I passed it to Walshy, he said he wanted to smash it direct, then after he curled it like a striker. It was a good goal. It was pleasing and to come here and win here. I remember last season my first time to come here and drew, then today we came and we won. I think it’s good for us as we needed this win before the game.”