Luton midfielder and history-maker Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed to extend his stay with the Hatters after signing a new contract this morning.

The 29-year-old, who is the longest serving player at Kenilworth Road, having joined when the club were in the Conference back in November 2013, had been a free agent this summer after his deal expired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he will now prepare for an 11th season in Bedfordshire, and a Premier League one at that, after becoming the first player in English football history to win four promotions from non-league to the top flight with the same club after Luton beat Coventry City in the play-off final back on May 27.

Mpanzu, who has made 370 appearances since joining, the 12th most in Town's history, scoring 23 goals too, told the Hatters’ official website: “It’s great to be back and I’m ready to get to work.

"Hopefully it’s going to be a great new season for us in the Premier League.

“I’ve got to play the Brighton game to make that history first, but once I get through pre-season it should be all good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are looking to fight and stay in this league, I cannot wait to contribute to that this season.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has signed a new contract with Luton Town - pic: Liam Smith

“I’ve been at the club for so long, so to get it sorted and get it signed is all good.