Hatters' history-maker Mpanzu signs a new contract at Luton
Luton midfielder and history-maker Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed to extend his stay with the Hatters after signing a new contract this morning.
The 29-year-old, who is the longest serving player at Kenilworth Road, having joined when the club were in the Conference back in November 2013, had been a free agent this summer after his deal expired.
However, he will now prepare for an 11th season in Bedfordshire, and a Premier League one at that, after becoming the first player in English football history to win four promotions from non-league to the top flight with the same club after Luton beat Coventry City in the play-off final back on May 27.
Mpanzu, who has made 370 appearances since joining, the 12th most in Town's history, scoring 23 goals too, told the Hatters’ official website: “It’s great to be back and I’m ready to get to work.
"Hopefully it’s going to be a great new season for us in the Premier League.
“I’ve got to play the Brighton game to make that history first, but once I get through pre-season it should be all good.
"We are looking to fight and stay in this league, I cannot wait to contribute to that this season.
“I’ve been at the club for so long, so to get it sorted and get it signed is all good.
"I’m so happy and looking forward to getting back out there at Kenilworth Road in front of the fans.”