Hatters' home match with Manchester United picked for Sky Sports Super Sunday coverage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town’s home Premier League fixture against Manchester United has been chosen for live coverage as part of Sky Sports Super Sunday on February 18.
The Hatters were due to take on the Red Devils on Saturday, February 17, but this has now been changed to the following afternoon, kicking off at 4.30pm
A statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm that one of our Premier League fixtures in February has been selected for live TV coverage. Our home fixture against Manchester United at Kenilworth Road will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK as part of Super Sunday.
“The date for this fixture will now be Sunday 18th February (originally Saturday 17th February) and kick-off will be at 4:30pm. We apologise to any supporters inconvenienced by this fixture amendment.”