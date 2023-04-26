Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this evening

Luton Town’s hopes of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League have been ended after Sheffield United secured second spot in the Championship by beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Bramall Lane this evening.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went in front on 58 minutes when Taylor Gardner-Hickman's ill-advised backpass was pounced on by Iliman Ndiaye who picked out Sander Berge to slot home from 12 yards.

The second then arrived when Anel Ahmedhodzic netted an instinctive volley with 14 minutes to go, sending Paul Heckingbottom's side up.