Hatters' hopes of winning automatic promotion are ended as Blades reach Premier League

United see off Baggies to secure second spot

By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Apr 2023, 22:43 BST- 1 min read
Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this eveningAnel Ahmedhodzic celebrates scoring for Sheffield United this evening
Luton Town’s hopes of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League have been ended after Sheffield United secured second spot in the Championship by beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Bramall Lane this evening.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went in front on 58 minutes when Taylor Gardner-Hickman's ill-advised backpass was pounced on by Iliman Ndiaye who picked out Sander Berge to slot home from 12 yards.

The second then arrived when Anel Ahmedhodzic netted an instinctive volley with 14 minutes to go, sending Paul Heckingbottom's side up.

It means that the Hatters, who were already assured of a top six place, and can’t finish any lower than fourth, will now have their season extended by at least two games next month when they take part in the play-offs for a second season running.

