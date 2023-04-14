Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping that wingback Alfie Doughty is passed fit to feature in Town’s trip to Rotherham tomorrow afternoon.

The 23-year-old has started eight of the Hatters’ last nine games, proving a real attacking threat on the left hand side, setting up Carlton Morris’s 17th of the season against Blackpool on Monday when his cross was deflected into the part of the leading scorer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he suffered a blow to the head during the final stages of the 3-1 victory over the Tangerines and after undergoing treatment on the pitch, made his way rather groggily from the field.

Treatment is called for Alfie Doughty against Blackpool on Monday

Speaking on Thursday afternoon about Doughty’s chances of making the clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Edwards said: “He’s okay, we are monitoring a cut really.

“He had a bit of a cut on the back of his head so we are monitoring that and that healing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s been out there and done some work with us today and will push him a little bit more tomorrow and see where he’s at.