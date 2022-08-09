Hatters humbled in the Carabao Cup as they let the lead slip twice against League Two Newport

Matt Macey made his second debut for the Hatters this evening

Luton's Carabao Cup adventure was ended at the first round for the second season running as they twice let the lead slip to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to League Two Newport County this evening.

Home boss Nathan Jones made 11 changes from the side who drew 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday, with summer signings Matt Macey, Louie Watson and Cauley Woodrow all starting, as did Dion Pereira and Admiral Muskwe.

The visitors, with former Luton winger Robbie Willmott in their ranks, easily dealt with the early threats Town possessed, shots from Muskwe and Luke Berry handled by keeper Joe Day.

Pereira, in the left wing-back role, then started to come into the game, with Town's best moments going through him, one cross cleared out to Watson, whose low curler wasn't far away.

Berry attempted one of his trademark whipped efforts from outside the box, Day again well positioned to parry away, as Cameron Jerome headed disappointingly wide after being picked out by centre half for the night Lansbury's free kick.

The experienced forward then did well to nod down for Muskwe, who was unable to get enough on his dink, Day out quickly to smother at his feet, before Town used the other flank for one of the first times, Mendes Gomes picking out Muskwe, his flick hitting an outstretched hand, but referee Ollie Yates deeming it accidental.

Lockyer could only put his half volley wide as the play was almost exclusively in the visitors half, before they took the lead on the half hour once Mendes Gomes took matters into his own hands.

Picking the ball up just outside the centre circle, he strolled forward and unleashed an absolutely terrific hit from 35 yards out, as although Day got a hand to it, couldn't prevent it flying into the top corner.

In what was to become a theme of the evening, Luton's advantage didn't last long though, as six minutes later, Mendes Gomes, clearly fouled over by the touch-line, didn't win the decision.

However, the hosts still shouldn't have been carved open as easily as they were, Aaron Lewis getting the better of Pereira and finding Lewis Collins who clinically tucked beyond Macey.

The leveller affected Town's rhythm as a number of passes began to go astray, while the interval saw Elliot Thorpe on in place of goalscorer Mendes Gomes.

Luton looked like they had moved back in front seconds after the restart, Jerome lining up a curler from range that flashed inches wide.

They did have the ascendancy again though on 50 minutes as Thorpe's dangerous cross was picked up on the other side by Pereira who fed the the overlapping Lockyer of all people, the Welsh international picking out the top corner on his left foot with an excellent finish.

Just as they had in the first half though, Newport levelled immediately, and even quicker this time, a mere 120 seconds later, Sam Bowen sliding Chanka Zimba through and he beat Macey to make it 2-2.

Midway through the second period, Jones made three subs looking to pep his side up, with Harry Cornick, Carlton Morris and Gabe Osho on for Berry, Jerome and Lansbury.

The pace of Cornick saw him burst away and find Thorpe, who went for goal, Day keeping his low shot out.

Thorpe was proving a real livewire on the right hand side with some whipped deliveries, one volleyed over the top by a stretching Morris.

Josh Williams came on for his Luton debut in place of Burke, but with 15 minutes to go, County were in front for the first time themselves, Zimba found by James Waite , his low shot fumbled by Macey, Waite reacting first to prod home.

Offrande Zanzala almost put the result beyond the hosts, racing away from Pereira who pulled up holding his hamstring, Macey flicking his drive over the bar.

With Pereira soldiering on as Town had used all of their subs, they couldn't muster a presentable chance in the closing stages, the best seeing Morris's cross just out of Woodrow's reach, as just as they had done at Stevenage last season, Town fell in the first round to lower league opposition once more.

Hatters: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer (C), Henri Lansbury (Gabe Osho 63), Reece Burke (Josh Williams 72), Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes (Elliot Thorpe 46), Louie Watson, Luke Berry (Harry Cornick 63), Cauley Woodrow, Cameron Jerome (Carlton Morris 63), Admiral Muskwe.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Casey Pettit, Zack Nelson, Josh Allen.

Exiles: Joe Day, Declan Drysdale, Sam Bowen (Scot Bennett 63), Priestley Farquharson (Cameron Norman 53), Robbie Willmott, James Waite, Aaron Lewis, Chanka Zimba (Aaron Wildig 78), Lewis Collins (Offrande Zanzala 63), Adam Lewis, Mickey Demetriou (C).

Subs not used: Matthew Dolan, Omar Bogle, Will Evans, Nick Townsend, Tom Stokes.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

Booked: Drysdale 5, Bowen 47, Willmott 81, Bennett 88.