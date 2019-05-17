Hatters in talks with LuaLua over a new deal

Luton have confirmed they are in talks with popular attacker Kazenga LuaLua over a new contract at the club.

The 28-year-old signed for Town in September under previous boss Nathan Jones, penning a deal until the end of the season, although it wasn't until Mick Harford took over in January that he really flourished.

He went on to play 28 times in total, scoring three goals, including a stoppage time equaliser at Walsall to ensure the Hatters remained unbeaten during their record-breaking run.

LuaLua proved a big hit with the Luton supporters and already has experience of the Championship, playing in the second tier of English football for Doncaster Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, QPR and Sunderland.