Luton Ladies saw their game at Kenilworth Road called off

Luton Town have stated the decision to postpone the Luton Town Ladies match against Colney Heath Ladies at Kenilworth Road just minutes before kick-off yesterday would have been the same even if it was a Championship fixture taking place.

With both teams ready to go ahead of the 2pm kick-off, the Eastern Region Women's League Premier Division contest was then called off after a torrential downpour just before the match was about to start.

The Luton Ladies Twitter account originally stated it was partly due to the fact the men were due to be training on the pitch today ahead of their Championship trip to Stoke City on Tuesday evening, although that session has now been cancelled as well due to the conditions.

After releasing an initial statement this morning, the Hatters then followed that up this afternoon by saying: “The Luton Town Ladies v Colney Heath Ladies match due to take place at Kenilworth Road yesterday was called off because the pitch was waterlogged as a result of a torrential downpour in the build-up to kick-off, and deemed unplayable by all parties.

“This decision was taken to protect the pitch for matches at all levels in the coming weeks and months, including Ladies and Academy as well the men’s first team.

"Our ground staff insist that the same decision would have had to be made for a Championship fixture.

“Due to building work taking place at The Brache and the team coach being unable to gain its usual access, the men’s team were scheduled to be using the stadium pitch today for walking through their shape before travelling to Stoke ahead of tomorrow’s league fixture.

“This session has also been moved due to the pitch being unfit following all the rain we have seen over the weekend.

"The players will now travel from The Brache to the stadium to board the coach later this afternoon.

“Once again, we apologise for the timing of the decision to call the game off, and for the disappointment experienced by supporters who were already in the stadium ready to watch Luton Town Ladies in action at Kenilworth Road for the second time this season.

“The Ticket Office advise that all tickets for the fixture will be refunded this afternoon.

"Pre-purchased tickets will see funds refunded within five working days.

“To gain a refund for tickets purchased via contactless payment on the day, please email [email protected] with ticket details.