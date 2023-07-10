Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton has agreed a season-long loan at Scottish Championship club Dundee United.

The 25-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road from Barnsley last January, but after suffering with an early injury, and Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath as first choice for the Hatters’ promotion-winning campaign, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walton has now headed out to Tannadice for the duration of the 2023-24 season, with the Terrors relegated from the Scottish Premiership at the end of last term, and links up with his new team ahead of their opening League Cup group stage tie at The Spartans next Saturday.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin said: "Jack is a very good young 'keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.

"Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line."