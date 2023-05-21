Hatters keeper Isted will face Owls in League One play-off final as Barnsley see off Bolton

Luton keeper Harry Isted is heading to Wembley in the Sky Bet League One play-off final after helping Barnsley to a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who moved to the Tykes back in January, was making his 21st appearance for the club in their second leg clash after the first leg at the University of Bolton Stadium finished 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luca Connell, Liam Kitching and Herbie Kane all saw attempts from distance saved by visiting keeper James Trafford, before Barnsley scored what proved to be the only goal of the game on 24 minutes, Connell’s deep cross headed in by Kitching.

After the break, Barnsley almost had a second goal when Adam Phillips’ blast hit the top of the crossbar.

Aaron Morley’s fierce drive from an indirect free kick was over, as the Trotters, who brought on former Luton striker Cameron Jerome for the final five minutes, couldn’t find the net, losing 1-0 and 2-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barnsley are now through to face Sheffield Wednesday in the final on Monday, May 29, two days after the Hatters will have taken on Coventry City in the Championship clash.

Afterwards Isted tweeted: “U REEEEDDDDDSSSSS.

“See you at Wembley.”

Advertisement

Advertisement