Hatters keeper Kaminski proud to earn the recognition from his Luton team-mates after 'crazy' season

Belgian stopper named Players’ Player at presentation night

Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was incredibly proud to be named the club’s Players’ Player of the Season at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust awards on Tuesday evening to almost bring the curtain down on what has been a ‘crazy’ season for the Belgian.

The 31-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer from Blackburn Rovers for a fee believed to be around £2m and has adapted brilliantly to his first taste of life in the Premier League, with a number of stunning stops during his 36 outings. With two matches to go, Kaminski sits top of the charts for the whole division, with 138 saves now, one ahead Manchester United’s André Onana and nine more than West Ham United stopper Alphonse Areola.

Kaminski’s stellar form saw him also pick up the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy as well in the week, for the most man of the match awards at home games as chosen by the Luton News, with four, to double up on the honour of being voted for by his team-mates. Discussing winning the latter, he said: “It’s great recognition from my team-mates. It’s always special to get it from them as you work with them every day and I’ve been supported very well by them and by the coaching staff. It means very much and a lot to me as well as you work with them every day.”

Speaking about the keeper, who played for Anderlecht, Kortrijk and Gent in his home country, boss Rob Edwards was always aware he had to bring in a number one who could cope with the extra threats Luton would face when playing at their highest level in over 30 years, as he said: “We knew we were going to need him, we knew we were going to be tested this season and we knew we needed someone who could keep the ball out of the net.

"He's done it on a number of occasions and even in games we've lost, he's still stepped up. He's been so consistent and you need a goalkeeper to do that. I’m really pleased for Thomas as he's just a quiet, unassuming guy. Sometimes goalkeepers are a bit whacky, he's very level, a brilliant human being and really pleased for him to get that recognition, especially the one from his fellow players, that’s a special award. He’s been really influential for us, a top performer.”

Discussing what his favourite game has been between the posts for the Hatters this term, Kaminski continued: “Probably Brighton and Newcastle at home. Brighton I wasn’t involved so much as we did an unbelievable job as a team, we were up very early in the game, so it made it easier."

Kaminski, who won the Castrol Premier League Save of the Month award for his sublime double stop against Crystal Palace in November, has also been superbly received by the Luton fans, his name chanted on numerous occasions. Asked about the support both he and the team has received, he said: “For every home game, every away game, it’s been incredible. Social media it’s been positive energy all the time, supportive and I can’t thank them enough. We’ll need them for the next two games as well but I’m sure they will be present for us and giving us the best support they can give.”

Thomas Kaminski makes another stunning save during the 1-1 draw against Everton on Friday night - pic: Liam Smith