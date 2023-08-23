Hatters keeper Krul insists togetherness will be key in Luton's survival bid

​​New Town keeper Tim Krul believes that Luton will need to use every ounce of the togetherness they already possess at Kenilworth Road in their bid to achieve Premier League survival this season.

The 35-year-old Dutchman arrived as the Hatters’ 10th signing of the summer last week when joining from Norwich City, to add competition for the number one jersey with Thomas Kaminski and James Shea.

Having been in the top flight with former club Newcastle United and Norwich City, then his time with the Magpies in particular showed him what was needed to remain at this level.

New Luton keeper Tim Krul - pic: Andy Rowland.

He said: “I was with Norwich, we were promoted twice, relegated twice, so there's a lot of experience I gained from that.

“At Newcastle I had a few years there in the Prem, so it's all about togetherness.

"That's one of the qualities that Luton have and it’s so important that you keep that.

“There's going to be difficult times, we know that, but I think the togetherness, if you lose one or two, in game three, you’re ready to go again.

“Home games at the Kenny are going to play a massive part where the fans just have to get behind the team and I think we will shock a few teams there.

"For a club like Luton, the players you bring to the club have to understand where the club is heading and the foundations.

"I think the reason the club had so much success is because of those foundations.”

Krul spent last season in the Championship after the Canaries dropped out of the top flight back in 2022.

With 222 Premier League outings to his name, sitting 15th in the all-time list for saves with 691 and 43rd for clean sheets, racking up 51, Krul couldn’t resist having another crack at the best league in English football.

He added: “The Premier League is the place to be and I love testing myself against the biggest teams and the best strikers out there.

“You are going to be a lot busier in the Premier League as the quality of opposition is huge as it’s the best league in the world, so I can't wait to get going and to be part of it.