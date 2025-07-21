Hatters keeper linked with a move to Championship side Preston

Walton could be set for Deepdale switch

Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton has been linked with a move to Championship side Preston North End.

The 27-year-old had looked like he might challenge for the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road this summer following Thomas Kaminski’s departure to Charlton Athletic, only for the Hatters to then bolster their goalkeeping department with the addition of highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur stopper Josh Keeley on Saturday, who helped Leyton Orient reach the League One play-offs last term.

That deal put paid to Walton’s chances of ever making a first team outing for Luton, with boss Matt Bloomfield declaring that Keeley will start as first choice, while the experienced James Shea will be his deputy. It means the ex-Barnsley youngster, who signed in January 2023, agreeing a one year contract extension recently, will be allowed to depart on a permanent basis, Deepdale now appearing his expected destination, to add competition to Denmark U21 international Daniel Iversen, who returned to the club in May, Freddie Woodman leaving to join Premier League champions Liverpool on a free transfer.

Jack Walton has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dundee United - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Speaking on the future of Walton, who has spent the last two campaigns on loan with Dundee United, helping the Tannadice club reach the Scottish Premier League and then achieve a fourth place finish last season, featuring 85 times in total, Bloomfield had said: “Jack's had some interest over the summer, quite what that looks like and at what point we’re not sure. It’s another situation that we’ll deal with as and when we best can. These boys, they're humans with families behind them and there's lots of different scenarios and situations that play into what you see out on the pitch on a Saturday.

"There’s lots to consider, especially for Jack. Having been on loan for two years, not having a settled family base, there’s lots of different situations. But for him to move on it will have to make sense for the football club as it’s a business as well. We’re trying to build and rebuild the squad, so if all things align then we’ll do what’s best for him.”