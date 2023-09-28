Hatters keeper looks for a 'big week' in the Premier League after shock Grecians defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton keeper Tim Krul is focusing on a ‘big week’ as Town look to put the disappointment of their Carabao Cup third round exit to League One Exeter City behind them by getting some more points on the board in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was making his second appearance for the Hatters since joining from Norwich City in the summer on Tuesday night, having also played in the 3-2 victory over Gillingham in the previous stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Krul was one of 10 changes on the night, the visitors had a side that should have been good enough to go through, beaten by Deme Mitchell’s 83rd minute goal following a mistake by Issa Kabore.

Town keeper Tim Krul on the ball - pic: Liam Smith

With Luton’s main ambition this season all about survival in the top flight, they were up and running when drawing 1-1 against Wolves on Saturday, as they now have two games coming up which could prove crucial to their chances of staying up.

First the Hatters travel to an Everton side who are just starting to hit form on Saturday, the Toffees following up their 3-1 win at Brentford in the league by beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup last night.

Town then host second bottom side Burnley on Tuesday night, the Clarets travelling to Bedfordshire after visiting Newcastle United this weekend, a match that represents a massive opportunity for Town to get a first three points at Kenilworth Road this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s what Krul is clearly hoping for, as writing on Twitter, he said: “Not the result we all wanted.

“Thank you for the fans who travelled.

“Big week ahead. @LutonTown.”

In response, @ZionistVaughn said: “It’s just a blip. We have progressed well in the PL already.

"We are shaping up nicely.

“To have a goalie like you who hasn’t started every game so far shows how good our squad is!!

@crapbearddad said: “Love this guys attitude. A real leader.”

@rocketman1975: “Let’s make it count where it counts COYH.

"6 points coming up.”