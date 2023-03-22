Hatters keeper Macey still has ambitions of playing in the Championship after impressing at Pompey

Town keeper Matt Macey hasn't ruled out realising his ambitions of playing regularly in the Championship, despite being loaned out by the Hatters to League One Portsmouth for the rest of the season a few months ago.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Bristol Rovers and then went to Arsenal, had rejoined Luton for a second spell at Kenilworth Road, when signing from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

However, with USA international Ethan Horvath arriving from Nottingham Forest to become the number one, Macey was restricted to just one Carabao Cup appearance, also losing his place on the Town bench to Harry Isted.

Town keeper Matt Macey during his time on loan with Portsmouth

It saw him head to Fratton Park for the remainder of the campaign in January, but having played in the Europa League for the Gunners and in the Scottish Cup Final when at Hibs, Macey remains determined to have another crack at the second tier, as he told the Portsmouth Evening News: “There is a very high level in the Championship this season, so many big clubs in that league now, so many ex-Premier League clubs.

"Defensively, Luton are very solid and he (Horvath) has performed really well week in, week out.

"For the other goalkeepers there it’s great because the team is doing well and we support each other as a group, but it obviously means there aren’t many opportunities and not much of a chance the manager is going to change it.

“That’s the way it is at the moment, that’s just the reality of the situation. I’m not playing there and it has not worked out so far.

“It has been frustrating, I played regularly at Hibs and absolutely loved my time there.

"I always had ambitions to play in the Championship, that’s why I made the decision to have a go at Luton.

“It has not happened at the moment, but there is no reason why it can’t happen in the future.

“Luton are such a great club and have done such amazing things considering the size and the budget.

“There’s a culture there that everyone has to buy in, there’s no selfishness on my part.

"If you want to stay at that club you must support the boys, which I will do.

“They are playing well, winning week in, week out, and in a good place.”

With Horvath between the posts, Luton have kept 16 clean sheets so far this term, as they sit fourth in the Championship, just six points adrift of top spot.

Macey had high praise for the Forest loanee, saying: “Ethan is on loan from Forest, a Premier League club, which just shows the quality he has.

"I think it’s clear to everyone that Ethan has been one of the best keepers in the Championship.

"That’s not just my opinion, but others’ too.

“His consistency levels have been as good as anyone I have seen in that league.”

Since moving to Pompey, who are now six points adrift of the play-off places, Macey has been in excellent form himself, registering six clean sheets of his own in 12 outings.