Hatters keeper makes Tudors debut after being recalled from Eagles loan spell

Horlick heads to his third club of the season

Luton youngster Jameson Horlick made his debut for Hemel Hempstead Town in the Tudors’ 1-1 National League South draw against bottom side Aveley on Saturday after leaving Kenilworth Road once more to move to Vauxhall Road on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old agreed to joined third club this term last week, as having started at Dulwich Hamlet, where he played 13 times under former Luton first team coach Hakan Hayrettin, was most recently at Southern League Premier Division side Bedford Town, making 11 appearances and keeping four clean sheets for the Eagles.

Horlick, who signed for Town as an U12, playing in two FA Youth Cup ties and also featuring for the U21s debut in their Premier League Cup campaign last season, has first team match-day experience with Town after being named on the subs bench for Luton’s 1-0 Championship defeat at Preston North End back in August.

Luton keeper Jameson Horlick made his Hemel debut - pic: Luton Town FC

At the weekend, Horlick lined up alongside fellow Luton loanee Oli Lynch for the contest, with former Hatters youngsters Ben Tompkins and Millar Matthews-Lewis, who is on loan from Farnborough, also in the starting XI. Hemel opened the scoring on 20 minutes through Kai Brosnan as they wasted a glorious chance to move 2-0 ahead just before the break, Brandon Barzey caught in two minds as he ended up firing just wide.

Just after the hour mark, it was 1-1, David Kawa sent clean through to beat the advancing Horlick as the points were ultimately shared. Announcing his move to Hertfordshire, a statement on Hemel’s official website said: “Affectionately known as Jamo, he excels in his shot stopping ability, calmness and distribution, while also being very good with his feet. We're thrilled to welcome Jameson to the club, and wish him well in his stay here at The Focus!”