Hatters keeper pens contract extension

Young Luton keeper Harry Isted has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road following his release by Stoke City in the summer of 2017, made his first senior appearance for the Hatters in the Checkatrade Trophy last term, playing twice in total.

The former Southampton youngster also featured heavily on the bench, keeping former number one Marek Stech out of the match-day squad.

Goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden said: Harry’s new contract is thoroughly deserved.

"He’s really progressed in the last year and a half, I’m really pleased with him and I’ve portrayed that to Graeme (Jones), and that’s why we’ve extended his contract.

“The conversation I had with Harry at the beginning of the season was ‘you’ve got to push James(Shea) and Marek all the way', and to be fair to him, he did.

"He was on their toes and was sub ahead of Marek deservedly for spells last season because his training performances warranted that.

“We are really pleased with his development and his attitude is great.

"He gets on well with all the lads and is a popular character, always willing to help the others, whether it’s James Collins with extra shooting or Sonny Bradley working with a back four."

Isted himself was thrilled to prolong his stay with the Hatters, adding: "Kev said this time last year that I’m going to have to push and push to get this new contract and get near the team, so it just shows that the hard work has paid off and I’ve had a good season.

“I feel like I’ve developed a lot over my two years at the club, especially being with the first team so much and with how well they performed last season.

"It’s also come from training with Kev, Sheasy and Marek, but being a part of that matchday squad has definitely developed me."