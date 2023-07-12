Hatters keeper relishing the expectation as he targets promotion with Dundee United

​​Town keeper Jack Walton is determined to make the most of his chance to be a regular number one this season after heading to Scottish Championship side Dundee United on Monday.

The 25-year-old has only started 19 games in his last two seasons, as after being second choice at Barnsley, he then moved to Luton in January, but was also unable to break in at Kenilworth Road, an injury dropping him behind Ethan Horvath and James Shea in the pecking order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has now gone to Tannadice for the campaign where he is expected to be the first choice stopper, as speaking to the Terrors official website, he said: “That’s the main thing for me.

"I haven't had that much football in the last six months, so to come up here and play week in week out was a massive factor for myself.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer and instantly I knew it was the right move for myself.

"It's a massive club with high expectations this season, so it was something that I really wanted to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I love football, it’s the first time I’ve been up here (Scotland), so it’s also a bit of a learning curve for myself, but something I’m striving to get started in.”

Town stopper Jack Walton has signed for Dundee United on loan

Walton has joined a club who will be under pressure this season to regain their place in the Scottish Premier League having been relegated last term after finishing rock bottom.

With two promotions under his belt, one with Luton during the campaign just gone and the other at Barnsley in 2019 when the Tykes reached the Championship, the keeper is now targeting a third, as he continued: “There’s high expectation at this club this season, that’s one reason I want to come here.

"I’m a winner, I don’t like losing, whether that’s in training, whether that’s playing a game with my dad, it doesn’t matter, I want to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s big expectations, I understand that and I’ve come up here to be a winner so I hope it’s going to be a good season.

"I’ve had two promotions in my career, so I know what it takes both on the pitch and off the pitch to be in a winning team.

"I will bring that experience up here and use that to try and help the team.”

Rather than have to go through the rigmarole of any pre-season friendlies, Walton will go straight into first team action when United head to the Spartans in their Scottish League Cup group stage clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then entertain Partick Thistle and Peterhead, before going to Falkirk in the next fortnight, as Walton added: “I prefer that to go straight into a competitive match, it’s much better than pre-season.

"There’s nothing like a proper match, which is something I want to do.