Hatters keeper Shea​ didn’t expect to play his part in long overdue clean sheet for Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town stopper comes off the bench at Fratton Park

​Luton keeper James Shea was elated to play an ‘unexpected’ part in Town’s first clean sheet in the league since January as they earned a point during Saturday’s goalless draw at Portsmouth.

With the stopper taking his place on the bench at Fratton Park as Tim Krul remains injured, he settled down to watch an entertaining opening half an hour, with chances at both ends. However, Shea’s afternoon then took a different turn to what he had originally anticipated, as with Thomas Kaminski seeing yellow when Luton delayed a goal kick for the second time, the Belgian was then dismissed after picking up a second caution for charging out of his goal and cleaning out Paddy Lane moments later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant Town’s dependable replacement was called into action, facing over an hour in front of a vociferous home crowd, as on his thought process when introduced, Shea said: “I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t expecting that today. I’m sitting there and I see the foul happen, I’m not even too sure it was a foul, Thomas said he might have got a little touch on the ball, but I’m surprised Thomas got booked for the first one if I’m honest as I don’t understand it, he didn't actually have the ball.

Hatters keeper James Shea - pic: Liam Smith

“The way we play, we want to take a bit of control, they weren’t time-wasting, they weren’t time-wasting at all. They were just taking their time, being calm, and the ref’s booked Thomas for some reason, so it was a bit bizarre, but I’ve had to come, just come on and do my best and see what happens. If you’re sitting on the bench you know there’s that slim, slim, slight chance that you might be called upon, but it’s the first time, going into my eighth season that it’s happened, either a goalkeeper being injured or sent off, so it had to happen at some point.

“As soon as you see him get sent off, you think, right, here we go, try and just be calm, take your time, there’s no rush, you get on when you get on and you just keep cool, calm and hopefully collected. It is tough, when you're coming on, especially this pace, it’s a great stadium to play in, a great atmosphere but the boys stood up to it, not just myself. We managed to keep a clean sheet and a good away point. I’d like to think I’m a little bit older now so I’ve got a bit more experience, so I think that helps.”

Although the action was fast and furious before Shea came on, he had every little to do when on the field, as Town switched to a back four after the break and were able to hold out their hosts fairly comfortably. Bar one penalty appeal Pompey had, with Callum Lang’s close range flick going straight to him, the stopper wasn’t unduly tested, although did show some first-class handling when having to collect a number of crosses that were in his vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Luton understandably struggling to prevent the goals going in during their Premier League campaign, it was a first away shut-out in the league since a 2-0 win at Rotherham United in April 2023. Shea continued: “I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s not just me, it’s the whole team effort. They defended brilliantly in front of me, they put their bodies on the line and kept my afternoon quite quiet, so the boys earned their clean sheet and hopefully it’s the first of many this season.

"I didn’t have much to do if I’m honest, a couple of balls in the box but I thought we kept our shape brilliantly. We defended really well as a group, my back four, back five sometimes, was unbelievable, Reuell (Walters) was brilliant, Teden (Mengi), Belly (Amari’i Bell) just coming back, Alfie (Doughty), he was just up and down all day long, to a man, everyone was brilliant."

Not picking the ball out of the net on the south coast means that Shea’s personal record has now stretched to almost two and a half years since he was last doing so, as the keeper hasn’t conceded since a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town in April 2022. Although he has only played in five matches during that time, on hearing that stat, he laughed: “I’ll take it! Honestly I’m doing my job, that’s what I’m there to do.

"Hopefully there’ll be a few more clean sheets this year as well and we’re hoping to move up that table. It’s good to get off the mark, we’ve come here wanting to get three points, but circumstances change and we had to show a different side, had to dig in deep and we’ve earned the point. The fans were brilliant behind the goal, all game long they were loud and you can see after the game, they were pleased with us that we managed to get a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town boss Rob Edwards was also hugely impressed with his replacement coming on for what was his 109th appearance in Luton colours, adding: “Brilliant, again. It’s difficult coming on as a goalkeeper, I don’t know, but you could argue even more so (than an outfield player). Great concentration, claimed a few crosses brilliantly, steadied the momentum when he needed to, so I was really pleased with Sheasy.”