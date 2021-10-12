Hatters keeper Sluga left on the bench once more as Modric earns Croatia a point against Slovakia

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Luton keeper Simon Sluga remained on the bench yet again for Croatia as they picked up four points from a possible six in their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week.

The 28-year-old hadn’t been included in the initial squad, to the delight of Town boss Nathan Jones, only to then get the call-up as a late replacement for the injured Ivica Ivušić

However, he didn't get a chance to add to his three caps, named on the bench as Croatia triumphed 3-0 in Cyprus on Friday night.

Luka Modric set up Ivan Perisic for the opening goal in first-half stoppage time.

After the break Josko Gvardiol scored with 10 minutes to go, Marko Livaja adding a third in stoppage time.

Sluga was an unused substitute once more on Monday evening when Croatia were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Slovakia in Osijek.

The visitors went in front through Ivan Schranz on 20 minutes as Andrej Kramaric quickly levelled.

Lukas Haraslin then scored on the stroke of half time for Slovakia, with Real Madrid midfielder and former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric’s free kick earning a point with 19 minutes to go.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic said: “The outcome dictates how happy I can be.

"I am a little disappointed with this draw, yet I have nothing but praise for Croatia players, they really gave everything they could."