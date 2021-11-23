Hatters keeper Sluga misses Forest clash due to close contact with Covid-19

Simon Sluga is out of tonight's clash with Nottingham Forest

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga has been forced to sit out of this evening's trip to Nottingham Forest after having been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 while he was away on international duty with Croatia.

James Shea comes in for his first start since the 2-1 defeat at Reading on Boxing Day 2020 for the match at the City Ground, one of two changes, with boss Nathan Jones preferring Admiral Muskwe to Harry Cornick upfront, partnering Elijah Adebayo.

Midfielder Henri Lansbury keeps his place against the team he played 150 times for earlier in his career, as Town look to end a run of successive defeats.

The Reds are without defender Max Lowe (groin) and midfielder Ryan Yates (suspended), with Lewis Grabban dropping to the bench.

In come summer signing Braian Ojeda for his Forest debut, James Garner and striker Lyle Taylor.

Forest: Brice Samba, Djed Spence, Joe Worrall (C), Jack Colback, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Braian Ojeda, Joe Lolley, Scott McKenna, Lyle Taylor, James Garner.

Subs: Ethan Horvath, Tobias Figueiredo, Joao Carvalho, Gaetan Bong, Alex Mighten, Cafu.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Admiral Muskwe, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Harry Isted, Glen Rea, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Cameron Jerome.